HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HashiCorp in a research report on Sunday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Monday, December 16th.

In other news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 47,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $1,626,339.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,945,767.16. This represents a 9.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $609,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,042.04. This represents a 36.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 208,940 shares of company stock valued at $7,088,351 over the last 90 days. 22.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCP. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in HashiCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in HashiCorp by 9,736.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in HashiCorp by 25.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HCP opened at $34.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.95 and its 200 day moving average is $33.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.28 and a beta of 1.18. HashiCorp has a 52-week low of $20.89 and a 52-week high of $34.46.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

