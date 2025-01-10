Head to Head Survey: Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) vs. Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO)

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) and Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Arcos Dorados and Portillo’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcos Dorados 3.25% 29.74% 4.99% Portillo’s 3.65% 5.62% 1.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Arcos Dorados and Portillo’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcos Dorados 0 0 1 0 3.00 Portillo’s 0 4 3 0 2.43

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Arcos Dorados currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.36%. Portillo’s has a consensus target price of $13.57, indicating a potential upside of 47.52%. Given Arcos Dorados’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arcos Dorados is more favorable than Portillo’s.

55.9% of Arcos Dorados shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.3% of Portillo’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Portillo’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arcos Dorados and Portillo’s”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcos Dorados $4.50 billion 0.35 $181.27 million $0.70 10.76 Portillo’s $713.80 million 0.96 $18.42 million $0.42 21.90

Arcos Dorados has higher revenue and earnings than Portillo’s. Arcos Dorados is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Portillo’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Arcos Dorados has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portillo’s has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Montevideo, Uruguay.

About Portillo’s

Portillo’s Inc. owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms. Portillo’s Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

