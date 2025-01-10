Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Shares Up 37.9% – Here’s What Happened

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 37.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 1,160,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 528,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
Hemostemix Trading Up 37.9 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.42 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.20.
Hemostemix Company Profile
Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hemostemix
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- EV Sales Are Hitting Record Highs: 3 ETFs That Can Benefit
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 Reasons Palo Alto May Be the Best Cybersecurity Stock in 2025
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- ServiceNow Targets New Highs With AI and Automation
Receive News & Ratings for Hemostemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemostemix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.