Hexcel Corporation President, Americas & Global Fibers, Announces Resignation

Stamford, Connecticut– Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) received notice from Philippe Chevrier, its President, Americas & Global Fibers, regarding his intended resignation from the company. The Board of Directors was formally informed on December 31, 2024, with Chevrier’s departure set to take effect on January 31, 2025.

Get alerts:

It’s crucial to note that Chevrier’s decision to resign was communicated without any issues or disagreements concerning the company’s operations, policies, or practices. Hexcel Corporation, a Delaware-based firm listed on the New York Stock Exchange, acknowledged Chevrier’s pivotal role within the organization.

Gail E. Lehman, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal and Sustainability Officer, signed off on behalf of Hexcel Corporation as required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The official report, signifying Chevrier’s resignation, was submitted on January 7, 2025.

For further information and updates, investors and stakeholders are advised to keep an eye on subsequent disclosures as Hexcel Corporation navigates through this transitional period.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Hexcel’s 8K filing here.

About Hexcel

(Get Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles