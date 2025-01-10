Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 141.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,468,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the third quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 91,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,732,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. NRI Wealth Management LC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $28,729,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $515.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $514.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $490.73. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $401.71 and a 12 month high of $539.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

