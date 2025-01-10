Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $10.79 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 1.2% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 25,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Danaher by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 330,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $75,916,000 after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 6,185 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:DHR opened at $237.90 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $222.53 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.93 and its 200-day moving average is $253.88. The firm has a market cap of $171.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 20.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Danaher from $278.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.80.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

