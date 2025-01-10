Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,000 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NYF. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 74.0% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 485,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,913,000 after purchasing an additional 206,375 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 417,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 301,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 294,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after buying an additional 44,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 196,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after buying an additional 18,937 shares during the period.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYF stock opened at $53.06 on Friday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.74 and a 1 year high of $54.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.76.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

