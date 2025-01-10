Innovative Food Holdings Enters Asset Purchase Agreement with LoCo Food Distribution LLCOn December 20, 2024, Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) announced that its subsidiary, Golden Organics, Inc., has entered into an asset purchase agree

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Innovative Food’s 8K filing here.
Innovative Food Company Profile
Innovative Food Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and food related products to restaurants, hotels, country clubs, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses in the United States. The company distributes perishable and specialty food and food related products, including origin-specific seafood, domestic and imported meats, exotic game and poultry, artisanal cheeses, freshly prepared meals, caviar, wild and cultivated mushrooms, micro-greens, organic farmed and manufactured food products, estate-bottled olive oils and aged vinegars, and curated food gift baskets and gift boxes, as well as a full range of food subscription based offerings.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Innovative Food
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- MercadoLibre: Latin America’s Digital Titan Just Got Cheaper
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Breaking Down Pegasystems, A Wedbush Top AI Pick for 2025
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Shutterstock and Getty: A $3.7 Billion Visual Content Giant