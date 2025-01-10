Insider Selling: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Insider Sells $648,688.78 in Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) insider James C. Hamilton sold 32,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $648,688.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 272,122 shares in the company, valued at $5,393,458.04. The trade was a 10.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ARWR opened at $19.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $39.83.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARWR. Citigroup cut their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,888,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,022,000 after buying an additional 333,333 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,354,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,083,000 after acquiring an additional 516,569 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,426,000 after acquiring an additional 26,171 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 529,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,755,000 after purchasing an additional 202,280 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

