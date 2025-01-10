Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Sells 404 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 404 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $10,916.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,559.30. The trade was a 0.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BioLife Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $27.69 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $28.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.12 and a beta of 1.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

Institutional Trading of BioLife Solutions

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 6.0% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,579,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,841,000 after purchasing an additional 88,840 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,364,000 after buying an additional 95,788 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 842,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,107,000 after buying an additional 18,473 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 9.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 794,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,034,000 after buying an additional 66,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 81.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 585,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,661,000 after acquiring an additional 262,504 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Stories

