Insider Selling: Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Director Sells 1,853 Shares of Stock

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,853 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $212,168.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,486.50. This trade represents a 14.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

CPT opened at $111.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $90.50 and a 52 week high of $127.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPT. Barclays assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

