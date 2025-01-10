Insider Selling: Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Director Sells $13,384,683.20 in Stock

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $13,384,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $56.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99 and a beta of 1.33. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.82 and a 52 week high of $64.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.64.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Copart had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copart

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 2,466.0% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,536,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398,423 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Copart by 462.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,668,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,240,000 after buying an additional 3,016,795 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 335.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,705,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,626 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 706.6% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,586,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth $70,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

