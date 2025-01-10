Insider Selling: Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.76, for a total value of C$87,552.00.

Rostislav Christov Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 25,000 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,840.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 796 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.52 per share, with a total value of C$6,779.05.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of TSE:FRX opened at C$8.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$239.95 million, a P/E ratio of 87.70 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.68. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$5.65 and a 52 week high of C$15.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens raised shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

