Insider Selling: NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE) CFO Sells 4,970 Shares of Stock

NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUEGet Free Report) CFO Jay Matushak sold 4,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $36,430.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,085.51. The trade was a 21.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NeueHealth Stock Performance

NYSE NEUE opened at $7.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.57. NeueHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $16.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on NeueHealth from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeueHealth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in NeueHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $14,834,000. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeueHealth during the second quarter worth about $5,436,000. Partners Group Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of NeueHealth in the third quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeueHealth in the second quarter valued at about $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

NeueHealth Company Profile

NeueHealth, Inc, a healthcare company, provides various healthcare services for health consumers, providers, and payors in the United States. It operates through two segments: NeueCare and NeueSolutions. The NeueCare segment delivers healthcare services to ACA marketplace, medicare, and medicaid through owned and affiliated clinics.

