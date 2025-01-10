Insider Selling: Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) CFO Sells 5,579 Shares of Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $358,171.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,477.20. The trade was a 16.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

QSR stock opened at $62.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.51. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.19 and a 52-week high of $83.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.15%.

QSR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 187,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,178,000 after buying an additional 37,758 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,597,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

