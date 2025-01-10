Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.94.

NTLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, William Blair restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $12.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.83. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $34.87.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 million. The business’s revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 26,807 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $326,509.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,115 shares in the company, valued at $11,462,780.70. This trade represents a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,735 shares of company stock valued at $349,909. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intellia Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,143,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,700,000 after purchasing an additional 780,754 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.7% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,255,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,849,000 after buying an additional 659,651 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 19.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,300,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,494,000 after buying an additional 371,189 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 33.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,027,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,118,000 after buying an additional 257,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 108.8% in the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 291,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after buying an additional 151,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

