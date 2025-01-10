International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 116.91 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 117.54 ($1.45), with a volume of 1361935 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.80 ($1.47).

International Public Partnerships Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 24.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of £2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11,517.00 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 123.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 126.45.

International Public Partnerships Company Profile

INPP is a global infrastructure fund that invests in high-quality infrastructure projects and businesses that are sustainable over the long-term. INPP aims to provide our investors with stable, long-term, inflation-linked returns, based on growing dividends and the potential for capital appreciation.

