Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Shares Acquired by First International Bank & Trust

First International Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of First International Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,083,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,808,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $11,907,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 79.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 75,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 33,476 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $18.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.29.

About Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

