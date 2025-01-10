Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller (LON:IPU) Insider Purchases £19,869.85 in Stock

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller (LON:IPU – Get Free Report) insider Mike Prentis bought 5,161 shares of Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 385 ($4.74) per share, for a total transaction of £19,869.85 ($24,449.18).
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Trading Up 0.1 %
LON IPU opened at GBX 381 ($4.69) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 22.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller has a one year low of GBX 378.89 ($4.66) and a one year high of GBX 484.84 ($5.97). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 396.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 421.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £128.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,731.82 and a beta of 1.03.
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Company Profile
