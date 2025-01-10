JBT Marel Corporation Completes Settlement of Voluntary Takeover Offer of Marel hf. and Commences Trading as JBT Marel Corporation

On January 2, 2025, JBT Marel Corporation, previously known as John Bean Technologies Corporation, finalized its voluntary takeover offer to acquire all issued and outstanding shares of Marel hf. This strategic acquisition was a significant step in the consolidation process, concluded after an extensive endeavor lasting over a year. The merger brings together the distinct strengths of JBT and Marel, aiming to redefine the future trajectory of the food and beverage industry.

The transaction, formalized through a Transaction Agreement dated April 4, 2024, and advancements noted in the 8-K SEC filing, established the foundation for creating JBT Marel Corporation. The voluntary tender offer was met with overwhelming acceptance by Marel shareholders, totaling approximately 97.5% of Marel Shares. The settlement of the Offer brought forth a combination of approximately EUR 926.6 million in cash and 19,486,483 shares of JBT Marel to participating Marel shareholders.

A significant aspect of the merger involved the financing structure implemented by JBT Marel. This included entering into a Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement, securing a $1.8 billion revolving credit facility maturing on January 2, 2030, and a $900 million term loan facility maturing on January 2, 2032. The completion of these financial arrangements allowed for the successful consummation of the Transaction and repayment of existing debts.

With new leadership and board appointments, JBT Marel Corporation announced key changes in its governance post-transaction. Notably, the Board saw the addition of four new directors, Svafa Grönfeldt, Olafur Gudmundsson, Arnar Þór Másson, and Ann Savage, alongside existing members. The organizational shift also involved the appointment of Arni Sigurdsson as President of the Company, solidifying a formidable management team entrusted with overseeing the integrated operations.

Moving forward, JBT Marel Corporation is focused on seamlessly integrating operations to ensure a smooth transition and enhanced value delivery for its customers, shareholders, and stakeholders. The collective entity commenced trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq Iceland hf under the stock symbol “JBTM,” marking a significant milestone in its evolution.

Reflecting on the progression, the Company expressed gratitude towards the collaborative efforts of the teams from both JBT and Marel, emphasizing a dedicated commitment to customer service and successful completion of the transformative merger. The firm anticipates sharing standalone financial results for JBT for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 in late February 2025, along with an update on the 2025 fiscal outlook for JBT Marel Corporation.

Navigating the complexities and intricacies of the global food and beverage industry, JBT Marel intends to provide innovative solutions, operational scale enhancements, and digital expertise to drive progress and value creation in the evolving market landscape.

For further details and precise disclosures regarding the Transaction Agreement, financial implications, corporate structure modifications, and post-merger strategies, the complete 8-K SEC filing and related exhibits including the Transaction Agreement and Credit Agreement are available for review.

