JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Lowered to “Buy” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

JD has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on JD.com from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

Get JD.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JD.com

JD.com Trading Down 0.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

Shares of JD opened at $34.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JD.com has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.93.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. SRN Advisors LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 21,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 3.1% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in JD.com by 5.7% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JD.com

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.