JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX)

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 402.28% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Citizens Jmp raised ABIVAX Société Anonyme to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Price Performance

Institutional Trading of ABIVAX Société Anonyme

ABIVAX Société Anonyme stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.57. 32,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,469. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.51. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $17.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 82.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 45.8% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 257,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 80,807 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 316,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 198,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 28.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 542,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 119,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Company Profile

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

