Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired Rep. Lloyd Doggett

Representative Lloyd Doggett (D-Texas) recently bought shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). In a filing disclosed on January 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Johnson & Johnson stock on December 10th.

Representative Lloyd Doggett also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) on 12/16/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) on 12/12/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 12/12/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 12/10/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 11/15/2024.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $142.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $342.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $141.44 and a twelve month high of $168.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.04.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 71.78%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,245,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,755,874,000 after buying an additional 1,154,088 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,106,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,064,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,763 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,780,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,751 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,316,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,639,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,543,000 after purchasing an additional 102,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Weinberger acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,220. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.71.

Lloyd Doggett (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 37th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Doggett (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 37th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on March 5, 2024. In the 116th Congress, Doggett served on the House Ways & Means Committee, and he co-founded the House Prescription Drug Taskforce. Doggett began his political career in the Texas State Senate, where he served from 1973 to 1985. He then served as a member of the Texas Supreme Court from 1989 until 1994. He represented Texas’ 25th Congressional District from 2005 to 2013 and Texas’ 10th Congressional District from 1995 to 2005. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Doggett is an average Democratic member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Democratic Party on the majority of bills. Lloyd Doggett was born in Austin, Texas. Doggett graduated from Austin High School in 1964. He earned a B.A. from the University of Texas at Austin in 1967 and a J.D. from the University of Texas in 1970. Doggett’s career experience includes working as an adjunct professor with the University of Texas School of Law.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

