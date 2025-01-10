JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Raised to $280.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $260.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on JPM. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.83.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $243.03 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.30 and a fifty-two week high of $254.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $684.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,344,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,258,346,000 after acquiring an additional 505,830 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,696,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,590,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,594 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,784,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,539,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,841 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 15,084,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,180,806,000 after purchasing an additional 302,592 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,073,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,338,955,000 after buying an additional 1,016,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.