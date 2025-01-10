JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Raised to $280.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $260.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on JPM. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.83.
Read Our Latest Analysis on JPM
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.82%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,344,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,258,346,000 after acquiring an additional 505,830 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,696,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,590,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,594 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,784,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,539,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,841 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 15,084,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,180,806,000 after purchasing an additional 302,592 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,073,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,338,955,000 after buying an additional 1,016,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- MercadoLibre: Latin America’s Digital Titan Just Got Cheaper
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Breaking Down Pegasystems, A Wedbush Top AI Pick for 2025
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Shutterstock and Getty: A $3.7 Billion Visual Content Giant
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.