JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,244 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.0% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 72,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 47,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,497,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. InvesTrust acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,578,000. Private Client Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $243.03 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $164.30 and a 1 year high of $254.31. The company has a market cap of $684.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

