JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 713.68 ($8.78) and traded as low as GBX 697.45 ($8.58). JPMorgan Claverhouse shares last traded at GBX 706 ($8.69), with a volume of 52,442 shares traded.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 67.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 701.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 713.68. The company has a market cap of £399.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 681.07 and a beta of 0.83.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. JPMorgan Claverhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,398.06%.

About JPMorgan Claverhouse

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

