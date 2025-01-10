KeyCorp Boosts DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target to $225.00

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $180.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DASH has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on DoorDash from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DoorDash from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.79.

DASH stock opened at $173.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.21. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $97.02 and a 12 month high of $181.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -386.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.71.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoorDash will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $7,491,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,274.87. The trade was a 73.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 108,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total transaction of $19,507,703.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,105. The trade was a 98.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,032,694 shares of company stock valued at $175,964,786 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 302.3% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

