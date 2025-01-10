Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

KEYS has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

NYSE KEYS opened at $164.78 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $175.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.98.

In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 17,822 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.66, for a total value of $3,023,680.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,779,302.12. The trade was a 13.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 4,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total value of $758,511.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,637 shares in the company, valued at $5,267,113.04. This trade represents a 12.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,063 shares of company stock worth $5,573,941. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Keysight Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.