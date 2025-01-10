Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.84.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KIM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on KIM

Kimco Realty Stock Up 0.4 %

KIM stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $25.83. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.51.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.22). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $507.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 181.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 56,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,636,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 42,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 17.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 35,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.