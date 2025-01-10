Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Lowered to “Equal Weight” Rating by Barclays

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $20.00. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “strong sell” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88. Lightspeed Commerce has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $20.09. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 2.44.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $277.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lightspeed Commerce

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the second quarter worth about $181,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,205,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,189,000 after purchasing an additional 64,944 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 206,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 345,464.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 404,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 404,193 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,059,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,281,000 after purchasing an additional 95,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

