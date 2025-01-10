LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) EVP Monica L. Greenberg Sells 12,904 Shares

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 12,904 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $20,388.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 568,703 shares in the company, valued at $898,550.74. This represents a 2.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

LivePerson Stock Performance

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.59. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $3.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPSN has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivePerson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in LivePerson by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 418,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 12,273 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 15,032 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 32,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 16,385 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 25.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 456,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 93,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

