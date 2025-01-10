Mint (CVE:MIT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

The Mint Co. (CVE:MIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as high as C$0.04. Mint shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 12,000 shares traded.
Mint Stock Down 14.3 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.57, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 1.46.
About Mint
The Mint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides vertically integrated prepaid card and payroll services primarily in the Middle East. It manages the issuance, administration, customer support, payment processing, set-up, sponsorship, and regulated reporting of cards and related activities to government authorities.
