Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Macquarie

Macquarie lowered shares of Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Mitsubishi Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of Mitsubishi stock opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. Mitsubishi has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $24.52. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Mitsubishi Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mitsubishi
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- MercadoLibre: Latin America’s Digital Titan Just Got Cheaper
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Breaking Down Pegasystems, A Wedbush Top AI Pick for 2025
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Shutterstock and Getty: A $3.7 Billion Visual Content Giant
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.