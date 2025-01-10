Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Macquarie

Macquarie lowered shares of Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Mitsubishi Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Mitsubishi stock opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. Mitsubishi has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $24.52. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Mitsubishi Company Profile

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials and infrastructure, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, automotive and mobility, food and consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The Natural Gas segment engages in the development and production of natural gas/oil; and liquified natural gas business.

