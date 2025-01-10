MongoDB Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 36,130 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,077% compared to the typical volume of 1,660 call options.

MongoDB Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $248.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.76 and a beta of 1.25. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $212.74 and a 1-year high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.48. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $497.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. MongoDB's quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Cedric Pech sold 287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total transaction of $67,183.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,709,455.10. This trade represents a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,002.56. This represents a 6.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,161 shares of company stock worth $8,427,806. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 23.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,102,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,632,000 after purchasing an additional 592,038 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,776,000 after buying an additional 34,814 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 496,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,161,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1,098.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 424,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,084,000 after acquiring an additional 388,979 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 362,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,030,000 after acquiring an additional 66,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $320.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.14.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

