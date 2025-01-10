Morguard (TSE:MRC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$116.52 and traded as low as C$113.08. Morguard shares last traded at C$113.08, with a volume of 105 shares.

Morguard Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$117.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$116.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.16, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Morguard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Morguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Morguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.19%.

About Morguard

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management company, engages in property ownership, development, and investment advisory services in Canada and the United States. It operates in four segments: Multi-Suite Residential, Retail, Office, and Hotel. The company offers real estate management and advisory services, including acquisitions, development, dispositions, leasing, performance measurement, and asset and property management; and investment products across equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios to institutional clients and private investors.

