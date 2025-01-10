Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Director Brian C. Healy Purchases 1,115 Shares

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) Director Brian C. Healy bought 1,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.32 per share, with a total value of $24,886.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,044.80. This trade represents a 22.19 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mueller Water Products Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:MWA opened at $22.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.68. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $26.28.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $348.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Mueller Water Products

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 369.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 77,467 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 361.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 266,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 208,502 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 390,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after acquiring an additional 64,399 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 399.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,962,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MWA shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

