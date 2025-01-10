National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NCMI. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $7.50 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NCMI

National CineMedia Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.41. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.32 million, a PE ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 2.06.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that National CineMedia will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other National CineMedia news, EVP Maria Vg Woods sold 23,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $154,560.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,085.37. This trade represents a 26.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter worth about $979,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the second quarter worth approximately $427,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 20.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 15,177 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in National CineMedia by 102.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 20.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 103,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 17,325 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National CineMedia

(Get Free Report)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.