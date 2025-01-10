Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.67. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund shares last traded at $7.67, with a volume of 244,652 shares traded.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

Get Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0905 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 210.8% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 88,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 60,262 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 34.1% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 39,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.