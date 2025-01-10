Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Oil States International from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Oil States International from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Oil States International stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $328.18 million, a P/E ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.89. Oil States International has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $6.57.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $174.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.09 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oil States International will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oil States International stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Free Report) by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Oil States International were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

