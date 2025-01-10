Oppenheimer Lowers Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target to $2,409.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,024.31.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,961.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,180.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,909.74. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $1,105.65 and a 1 year high of $2,402.51. The stock has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.93, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.40.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,338.21, for a total value of $6,266,402.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,489,133.49. This represents a 31.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,500 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $8,121,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,456,446.95. This trade represents a 6.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,450 shares of company stock worth $30,985,908 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,460,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 18.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 23,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,616,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

