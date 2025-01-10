O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given New $1,110.00 Price Target at Barclays

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $1,088.00 to $1,110.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,270.69.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,205.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,221.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,154.51. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $921.25 and a one year high of $1,283.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 40.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total transaction of $734,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,849. This represents a 46.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,201.95. This trade represents a 99.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 92 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

