Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Raised to C$35.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$33.50 to C$35.00 in a research note published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.13.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$27.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of C$5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -55.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.05. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$17.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -52.00%.

Insider Activity at Osisko Gold Royalties

In other news, Director Duncan Cornell Card sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total value of C$270,331.00. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Featured Articles

