Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PENG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Penguin Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citizens Jmp raised Penguin Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Penguin Solutions from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Penguin Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Penguin Solutions Price Performance

Penguin Solutions stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.57. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.65. Penguin Solutions has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $29.81.

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). Penguin Solutions had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $311.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Penguin Solutions will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Penguin Solutions news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $39,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,982.50. The trade was a 2.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $133,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 235,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,719,200. The trade was a 2.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,264 shares of company stock worth $440,287. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Penguin Solutions

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

Featured Articles

