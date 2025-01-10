Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Polar Capital Technology Trust plc (LON:PCT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 365 ($4.49) and last traded at GBX 358.50 ($4.41), with a volume of 1481313 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 363 ($4.47).

Polar Capital Technology Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 340.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,472.30. The stock has a market cap of £4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 388.38 and a beta of 0.49.

About Polar Capital Technology Trust

Technology: Invest for today and shape the future

The modern world is built on technology – an ever-advancing megatrend transforming to our lives today and shaping our future. Polar Capital Technology Trust plc provides investors access to this enormous, fast-evolving potential.

As one of the largest, most experienced technology investment trusts in Europe, we have deep experience in identifying trends early.

