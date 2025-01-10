Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.93 and traded as high as C$13.40. Polaris Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$13.21, with a volume of 31,342 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Get Polaris Renewable Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PIF

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Polaris Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

The company has a market cap of C$278.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $0.203 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Polaris Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 164.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Polaris Renewable Energy news, Director Marc Murnaghan bought 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$518,413.85. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.