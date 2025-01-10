Premier Biomedical (OTCMKTS:BIEI) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIEI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Premier Biomedical shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 28,590 shares trading hands.
Premier Biomedical Trading Up 16.7 %
About Premier Biomedical
Premier Biomedical, Inc, a research-based company, discovers and develops medical products for the treatment of PTSD, cancer, and various other diseases. It offers pain management products comprising pain relief patch of hemp oil extracts; water-based and oil-based roll-on applicators; oil-based pump spray applicators; and ointments through its Website painreliefmeds.com and various distributors.
