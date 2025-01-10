Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Posts Earnings Results

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 40.40%.

Pure Cycle Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ PCYO opened at $11.98 on Friday. Pure Cycle has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $14.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.42 million, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity

In other Pure Cycle news, Director Daniel R. Kozlowski sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $262,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,668,778 shares in the company, valued at $34,960,991.80. This trade represents a 0.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pure Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

