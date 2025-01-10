RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Stock Performance

RedHill Biopharma stock opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 3.69. RedHill Biopharma has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC owned 0.40% of RedHill Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company develops and commercializes Talicia for the treatment of H. pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults. Its pipeline consists of five therapeutic candidates, which are in clinical development include opaganib for treating patients hospitalized with SARS-CoV-2 severe COVID-19 pneumonia, advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma, prostate cancer, and nuclear radiation protection; RHB-107 (upamostat) for treating outpatients infected with SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 disease) and advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma; RHB-104 for Crohn's disease; RHB-102 (Bekinda) for the treatment of acute gastroenteritis and gastritis, irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea, and oncology support anti-emetic; and RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections caused by mycobacterium avium complex.

