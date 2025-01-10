Research Analysts Set Expectations for M&T Bank Q4 Earnings

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.60. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $14.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.93 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.35 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.77 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.63 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.65 EPS.

MTB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Compass Point raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on M&T Bank from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.86.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:MTB opened at $191.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.58. The company has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $128.31 and a twelve month high of $225.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 9.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.0% in the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 1.9% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 54.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other M&T Bank news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 2,490 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $537,566.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,546,856.81. The trade was a 13.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.97, for a total transaction of $3,879,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,690,741.20. This represents a 28.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,994 shares of company stock worth $17,211,278 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 39.97%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

