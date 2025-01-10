Reviewing Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE) & Oak Woods Acquisition (NASDAQ:OAKU)

Oak Woods Acquisition (NASDAQ:OAKU – Get Free Report) and Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Woods Acquisition and Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Oak Woods Acquisition alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Woods Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Blue Owl Capital Co. III 45.35% 11.52% 5.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Oak Woods Acquisition and Blue Owl Capital Co. III, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Woods Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00 Blue Owl Capital Co. III 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Blue Owl Capital Co. III has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.58%. Given Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Owl Capital Co. III is more favorable than Oak Woods Acquisition.

This table compares Oak Woods Acquisition and Blue Owl Capital Co. III”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Woods Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Blue Owl Capital Co. III $244.17 million 7.24 $271.96 million $1.76 8.15

Blue Owl Capital Co. III has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Woods Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.0% of Oak Woods Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Oak Woods Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 90.8% of Blue Owl Capital Co. III shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Blue Owl Capital Co. III beats Oak Woods Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oak Woods Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses that operate in the public and private healthcare, medical services, and technology-enabled healthcare services sectors, as well as enterprise services, artificial intelligence, culture and media, computer and internet technologies, new consumer brands, blockchain, and other areas in the Asia-pacific region. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Nepean, Canada.

About Blue Owl Capital Co. III

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Woods Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Woods Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.